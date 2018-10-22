Miami running back Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star recruit, injures knee Monday

Add former five-star running back recruit Lorenzo Lingard to the growing list of injured Miami Hurricanes.
The Miami Herald has learned that the freshman running back went down with a left knee injury in practice Monday.
Lingard was seen after practice Monday with his entire left leg wrapped in a bandage. He was holding a pair of crutches as he got into an electric cart outside the Schwartz Center.
“Lorenzo suffered a left knee injury today in practice and he is being further evaluated by our medical staff,” director of communications Camron Ghorbi said in a text message to the Herald.
Playing time has been sparse for Lingard, whom the 247Sports.com composite rankings pegged as the No. 2 running back in the Class of 2018. Stuck behind veteran running backs Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas on the depth chart, Lingard has run for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in six games, but hasn’t had an offensive touch since a Sept. 22 win against the FIU Panthers.
Lingard also has returned two kickoffs for 46 yards total. He has not caught a pass.
Before the Hurricanes’ 16-13 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 13, coach Mark Richt said Lingard could see more playing time moving forward, particularly as a kick returner.
Miami (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which faces Boston College (5-2, 2-1) on Friday night, is tied for 51st nationally in rushing offense with 188.3 yards per game.
