Willie Taggart compares FSU’s D-line to Clemson’s D-line. Here’s how fans reacte.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart considers his defensive line one of the best in the country.
So when asked Monday by the Tallahassee-Democrat about preparing for Clemson’s defensive line, Taggart didn’t seem too concerned due to his often maligned offensive line going head-to-head against the Noles’ defensive line in practice.
Clemson’s defense ranks 14th in the country against the run, while the Tigers are tied for 18th in team sacks. Meanwhile, FSU’s defense is eighth against the run and tied for third in team sacks.
However, that didn’t stop fans from weighing in on Taggart’s statement.
Clemson is aiming to win its fourth consecutive game against FSU for the first time in the rivalry series’ history. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
