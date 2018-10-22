One of UK’s top players has to ‘step away’ from basketball to address health

Kentucky will be without one of its top returning basketball players as she battles an undisclosed health problem.
There is no set timetable for the return of forward Dorie Harrison, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Nashville.
“Dorie needs to step away from the basketball court to address her personal health,” Cats Coach Matthew Mitchell said in a news release Monday. “We will give her the time she needs to get healthy and she has our full support. We look forward to her return to the court. We ask everyone to respect her privacy during this time.”
Harrison averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for Kentucky and is one of 11 returning players for the Cats and looked like a potential starter to replace Alyssa Rice.
Harrison, who missed Big Blue Madness two weeks ago with an illness, played in all 32 games last season for UK, starting in eight and averaging 16.9 minutes a game.
The forward scored 10 or more points eight times.
Harrison is the tallest returning player on the Kentucky roster, but Mitchell said in a preseason interview with the Herald-Leader that UK is hoping to get back to a quicker, more-versatile lineup this season.
Other players available at the two forward spots include transfer Ogechi Anyagaligbo and fellow sophomores Tatyana Wyatt and KeKe McKinney. Freshman guard Rhyne Howard has the ability to play any of the five spots on the floor, Mitchell said, and she could see some time in the frontcourt as UK waits for Harrison to return.
The Cats open the season Nov. 7 versus Alabama State in Memorial Coliseum.
Important upcoming dates
Tuesday: UK Media Day
Nov. 2: Exhibition vs. Lincoln Memorial
Nov. 7: Season opener vs. Alabama State
