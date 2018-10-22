UK baseball announces home opener for new ballpark, rest of 2019 schedule

The University of Kentucky baseball team will open its new Kentucky Proud Park on Feb. 26 against Eastern Kentucky, one of 32 regular-season home games next year for the $49 million facility.
Kentucky released its 2019 baseball schedule Monday. The Cats will play 56 regular-season games, including 35 against 14 teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season. Fifteen of those games are against teams that made the NCAA super regionals.
“Once again, we will be tested against one of the most difficult schedules in the country,” UK Coach Nick Mingione said in a news release. “You learn a lot about your team when it’s challenged and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to earn our success on the field against elite competition. This is why you come to Kentucky. We can’t wait to get going in the spring.”
The Cats’ home slate features series against Southeastern Conference foes Texas A&M (March 22-24), Georgia (March 29-31), Tennessee (April 19-21), Arkansas (May 3-5) and a regular-season ending set against Vanderbilt (May 16-18).
Rival Louisville comes to town April 16. The Cats will get their first shot at the Cardinals in Louisville on April 2. UK also has a home-and-home set against Western Kentucky, hosting the Hilltoppers on March 13.
Game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
UK is 77-45 in Mingione’s first two seasons as head coach, and reached the school’s first-ever super regional in 2017.
2019 UK baseball schedule
(Home games in all capital letters; times and TV TBD)
Feb. 15: At Austin Peay
Feb. 16: At Austin Peay
Feb. 17: At Austin Peay
Feb. 22: At Texas Tech
Feb. 23: At Texas Tech
Feb. 24: At Texas Tech
Feb. 26: EASTERN KENTUCKY
Feb. 27: NORTHERN KENTUCKY
March 1: CANISIUS
March 2: CANISIUS
March 3: CANISIUS
March 5: WRIGHT STATE
March 6: BOSTON COLLEGE
March 8: MIDDLE TENNESSEE
March 9: MIDDLE TENNESSEE
March 10: MIDDLE TENNESSEE
March 12: SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
March 13: WESTERN KENTUCKY
March 15: At LSU
March 16: At LSU
March 17: At LSU
March 19: XAVIER
March 22: TEXAS A&M
March 23: TEXAS A&M
March 24: TEXAS A&M
March 26: MOREHEAD STATE
March 29: GEORGIA
March 30: GEORGIA
March 31: GEORGIA
April 2: At Louisville
April 5: At Missouri
April 6: At Missouri
April 7: At Missouri
April 10: At Lipscomb
April 12: At Ole Miss
April 13: At Ole Miss
April 14: At Ole Miss
April 16: LOUISVILLE
April 19: TENNESSEE
April 20: TENNESSEE
April 21: TENNESSEE
April 23: At Western Kentucky
April 26: At Florida
April 27: At Florida
April 28: At Florida
May 3: ARKANSAS
May 4: ARKANSAS
May 5: ARKANSAS
May 7: INDIANA
May 10: At South Carolina
May 11: At South Carolina
May 12: At South Carolina
May 14: MICHIGAN
May 16: VANDERBILT
May 17: VANDERBILT
May 18: VANDERBILT
May 21-26: SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala.
