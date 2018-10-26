Benny Snell says UK’s offense should be doing better

After rushing for 169 yards on 32 carries in the 14-7 win over Vanderbilt, Kentucky running back Benny Snell said the UK offense still needs to improve.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Missouri game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 26, 2018 01:04 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC):

Game time is 4 p.m. EDT at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Kris Budden

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

UK football coach Mark Stoops talks about the quarterback situation, with Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak, ahead of the Kentucky-Missouri game.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 103

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talks about UK’s 14-7 win over Vanderbilt.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

