What are the new odds on winning college football’s national title for UCF, UF and UM?

As the college football season continues toward the finish line, Bovada updated its odds on who can win the national championship.
So where does UCF, owners of the nation’s longest active winning streak at 20 games, find itself? Ditto for Florida and Miami.
Well, the Knights have the 10th-best odds to win the national title. After claiming the 2017-18 national championship and seeing the NCAA officially recognize it in its record book this past offseason, UCF is off to another unbeaten start in 2018.
The Knights currently rank No. 10 in the Associated Press poll and have seen two teams (Oklahoma and UF) jump them in the rankings when those respective programs didn’t even play a game.
UCF’s odds sit at 66:1 to win the national championship. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said last month there’s a path for UCF into the playoff.
“Yes, there is a path,” Hancock told the Associated Press. “UCF got full consideration from the committee last year. I believe the committee at the end of the season had ranked UCF higher than the sportswriters and the coaches had. So they got every consideration and they had a wonderful season.”
The odds are a bit steeper for the Gators and Hurricanes. UF’s odds are 100:1 to win the title, while UM’s odds are 500:1.
The Gators, ranked No. 9 in the AP poll, have the chance for a marquee victory when they play Georgia in Jacksonville this Saturday. They would also have to win the SEC Championship to guarantee a spot in the CFP and a chance at the title.
Miami, meanwhile, has a much bigger climb with its chances taking a severe hit with a road loss to Virginia two weeks ago.
Here are the full odds list:
- Alabama, 1:2
- Clemson, 5:1
- Notre Dame, 6.5:1
- Michigan, 12:1
- Ohio State, 12:1
- Georgia, 14:1
- LSU, 25:1
- Oklahoma, 30:1
- Texas, 50:1
- UCF, 66:1
- Florida, 100:1
- West Virginia, 100:1
- Wisconsin, 125:1
- Iowa, 200:1
- NC State, 275:1
- Mississippi State, 275:1
- Auburn, 275:1
- Washington, 300:1
- Penn State, 500:1
- Miami, 500:1
- Kentucky, 500:1
