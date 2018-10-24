The season hasn’t started and Kentucky basketball has already caught a break

Don’t be mad, be glad.

So the voters in the Associated Press college basketball poll chose to ignore John Calipari’s continued recruiting excellence, the addition of Reid Travis and the way the Cats breezed in the Bahamas and instead tabbed Kansas as the nation’s No. 1 team heading into the 2018-19 season.

Pride aside, if you are a Kentucky basketball fan, that’s a good thing.

After all, since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only six teams ranked No. 1 at the start of the season got to take home the championship trophy at the end of the season.

North Carolina’s 2009 team was the last to start and finish ahead of the pack. The remaining fab five? Billy Donovan and Florida did it as repeat champions in 2006-07. Connecticut did it in 2003-04. Rick Pitino and Kentucky beat John Calipari and UMass on the way to accomplishing the feat in 1995-96. And Duke did it as repeat champs in 1991-92. Don’t worry we’ll refrain from recounting the pain of how the Blue Devils slipped through the East Region that year.

Those other No. 1s learned it’s not how you start but how you finish. Six didn’t even survive the NCAA Tournament’s second round. That includes the last Kansas team to wear the preseason No. 1 label. Bill Self’s 2009-10 Jayhawks started No. 1 but were bounced out of the tourney by Northern Iowa in the round of 32.

Still, even with Kentucky’s gun locked and loaded, Kansas deserved the preseason top spot. The Jayhawks return veteran starters in 7-footer Udoka Azubuike and surprise returnee Lagerald Vick. Plus, Self has a trio of top-notch transfers in Memphis twins Dedric and K.J. Lawson to go along with point guard Charlie Moore, who averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists as a freshman at California.

The wild card is talented sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa. Implicated in the first college basketball as a criminal enterprise trial, which ended with guilty verdicts on Wednesday, De Sousa is being held out of KU’s Thursday exhibition game while his case is reviewed by the school and the NCAA. Chances are it will be awhile before that situation is settled.

If not for Kansas, you could present a strong case Gonzaga deserved the top spot. Those who only follow recruiting might have been surprised to see the Zags at No. 3, the highest preseason ranking in Gonzaga history. But Mark Few has a loaded roster, led by veterans Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie, Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. to go along with transfers Brandon Clarke (San Jose State) and Geno Crandall (North Dakota). Don’t be surprised if Gonzaga follows its 2017 path back to the national title game.

As for No. 4 Duke, the voters no doubt decided it was too soon to hand the too-young Blue Devils the No. 1 ranking. R.J. Barrett could end up being the best player in the country. But he’s a freshman. Zion Williamson might be the most exciting player in the country. But he’s a freshman. Mike Krzyzewski does have holdovers Marques Bolden, Alex O’Connell and Javin Delaurier to go with the notable newcomers, including Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones. It may take time, however, for Duke to get it all down.

Kentucky is the meet-me-in-the-middle team. With PJ Washington, Nick Richards, Quade Green and now Reid Travis, the Cats (surprise) boast experience, just not as much as Kansas or Gonzaga. With Keldon Johnson, EJ Montgomery, Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans, the Cats have highly ranked freshmen, just not as highly ranked as the Duke freshmen. Almost, but not quite.

Don’t worry. Kentucky will be plenty good. And Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, plus many others, will be plenty good, too. The top spot in the preseason poll is a nice distinction, but not the ultimate goal. You drive for show and putt for dough. Better to be No. 2 now and No. 1 when it counts.

Friday

Transylvania at Kentucky

What: Preseason exhibition game

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1