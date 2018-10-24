UCF’s new uniforms are out of this world — seriously

Don’t expect the black and gold color scheme in UCF’s uniforms when the Knights return from their bye week to play Temple on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

That’s because UCF is donning a special uniform to honor the school’s past with the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Brevard County.

UCF, which was founded in 1963 as a technological school to help the space program, will see its football team wear uniforms and helmets using Canaveral Blue as an outline to the reflective numbers and constellations representing roads and buildings on the UCF campus, a press release stated.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

UCF is using the “Reach for the Stars” motto as well as a throwback mascot on the new “space game” uniforms for the Temple game.

Citronaut, the program’s first unofficial mascot, will make its debut on the football field, the release said.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.