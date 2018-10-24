Three years after firing, Al Golden reportedly suing University of Miami for $3 million

Former Miami Hurricanes coach Al Golden, according to a TMZ report on Wednesday, is suing the University of Miami for $3 million, claiming the money is “separation pay” he never received after being fired during the 2015 season.

The report of the lawsuit came out three years to the day after the Hurricanes’ 58-0 home loss to the Clemson Tigers — the worst loss in program history — that ultimately led to Golden’s firing one day later. The Hurricanes went 32-25 overall and 17-18 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in four-plus seasons under Golden, who took over the program in 2011.

Golden, 49, has spent the past three years as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions, first as the team’s tight ends coach in 2016-2017 and now as the linebackers coach this season. He was on the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as the Lions defeated the Miami Dolphins 32-21.

