A starting nine? Calipari talks about how he’ll choose Kentucky’s starting lineup.

With the first preseason exhibition game Friday night against Transylvania, it’s far too early for Kentucky to have a starting five. Besides, at this stage “five” is not the appropriate number for starting lineup contenders.
“We probably have nine guys who can start,” UK Coach John Calipari said Thursday. “What I’m looking for is separation.”
When asked which players had at least begun separating themselves from the pack, Calipari cited PJ Washington and Reid Travis. “Probably,” he said, giving himself wiggle room.
Then the UK coach added, “But Nick (Richards) has been so good.”
Calipari volunteered that he liked the lineup of three “bigs” — Washington, Travis and Richards — that UK fans saw in the Blue-White Game on Sunday.
But as if to emphasize that a final decision on lineups and rotations was not near, Calipari said of the game against Transy, “I may start one group in the first half and another group in the second half.”
Freshmen Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans are the prime contenders for the all-important point guard role, Calipari said. As he broadly hinted during UK’s trip to the Bahamas in August, Quade Green is a shooting guard.
Calipari reminded reporters of how Kentucky’s lineup evolved last season. Green started at point guard in the first 10 games or so. When injuries slowed Green, the hard-working Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as not only the starting point guard but the team’s most indispensable player.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s example of hard work paying off continues to be a teaching tool, Calipari said.
Although the UK coach again said that he does not need to belabor a point to get it across to this season’s players.
“You tell them once, and they get it,” he said.
Quickley saluted Hagans as “a dog on defense.”
Asked to define what he meant by “dog,” Quickley said, “Scrappy. Tenacious defender.”
Of course, Quickley has been no shrinking violet when it comes to on-ball pressure. He welcomed the idea of forming a stout tandem with Hagans.
The pair would make a game “a bit hectic for the other team,” he said.
However the lineup and rotation emerges, Hagans said Calipari has the luxury of many options to consider.
“Everybody’s got something we can all put on the table,” he said, “whether on the offensive side or the defensive side.”
Honoring C.M.
Before the game, UK and Transy will honor the late C.M. Newton. He played a role in both programs: as a player and later director of athletics at Kentucky, and as a coach at Transy.
Calipari said Newton and Joe B. Hall were the two figures who rode to UK’s rescue in times of turmoil: Newton as athletics director in the wake of NCAA punishment to Eddie Sutton’s program and Hall for replacing the iconic Adolph Rupp as coach.
Friday
Transylvania at Kentucky
What: Preseason exhibition game
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Comments