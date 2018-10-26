‘We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves.’ Can UK defense slow ‘fast-paced’ Missouri?

The nation’s second-best scoring defense, allowing just 12.9 points a game, is about to meet up with a Missouri team that has scored at least 29 points in all four home games this season and is averaging 46.3 points a game at home.

Aided by a 65-point outburst last week against Memphis, the up-tempo Tigers’ offense is No. 20 nationally and third in the SEC in scoring, at 38.6 points a game.

The Cats haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game all season and six of those 20 points came in overtime at Texas A&M.

Kentucky’s defense has developed a swagger, expecting to hold opponents below averages and frustrate offenses. Missouri will be a big test Saturday, coaches and players said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I definitely think there’s some pride there and that’s why this week is so important,” defensive coordinator Matt House said. “This is the most explosive offense we’ve faced and we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves on Saturday.”

Kentucky has been good at not allowing big chunks of yardage this season, and its 74 total plays of 10 yards or more is second-fewest in the league behind Georgia’s 73. The Cats have allowed just three plays of 40 yards or more, best in the SEC.

It will be a massive test, middle linebacker Kash Daniel said.

“They’re highly explosive, very fast-paced, very fast tempo and they’ve got a bunch of athletes out in space that can run,” the junior said. “So obviously they’ve got a bunch of threats to hit us with and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

The defense will look at it as another chance to prove the naysayers wrong.

Have to “prove yourself each and every week to people who don’t believe the hype, who don’t believe we’re this or we’re that,” Daniel continued. “I’m glad that people are still not putting any faith in us like that. Keep it up.”

The fact that Kentucky is a touchdown underdog going into the game adds extra fuel for some. “We just take it as motivation,” linebacker Josh Allen said.

Others like Daniel are just over it. “At this point it’s just more like, ‘Oh, again? OK. Cool.’ That’s the way we look at it.”