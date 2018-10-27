Instant analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after Kentucky’s miraculous 15-14 win over Missouri

Instant analysis from No. 12 Kentucky’s 15-14 win over Missouri:
How the game was won
Terry Wilson threw 2 yards to C.J. Conrad for a touchdown on an untimed down and No. 12 Kentucky scored a miraculous 15-14, come-from-behind victory over Missouri.
Game balls
1. Terry Wilson. In a game in which he was benched for Gunnar Hoak in the second half, the UK QB came back in the fourth quarter and led a comeback that will live forever in Wildcats football lore.
2. Lynn Bowden. With 13 catches for 166 yards and a 67-yard punt return touchdown, the Kentucky slot receiver was pretty much UK’s sole method of consistently moving the ball.
3. C.J. Conrad. A game-winning TD catch UK fans will talk about forever.
4. The Kentucky defense. Defending short fields throughout the second half, the UK “D” forced eight straight three-and-outs and kept the Cats in the game. Again.
5. Josh Allen. The Kentucky star outside linebacker does it every week — 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks.
6. Mark Stoops. By contract, the seventh UK win of the season extended the Kentucky coach’s contract by one year.
Running gassers
1. Barry Odom. The Missouri head man suffered the kind of loss that gets head coaches fired.
Key number(s)
Forty-one. With its fifth SEC victory of the season, Kentucky has clinched a winning league record for the first time in 41 years.
Fashion police
For its third road game of 2018, Kentucky wore blue helmets, white jerseys with blue numbers and letters and blue pants. Since the start of the 2016 season, UK is now 3-3 in that uniform combination.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments