First scouting report: Kentucky vs. Georgia

An early look ahead to Kentucky’s next football game:
The opponent
No. 12 Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) will face No. 7 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) in a game for first place in the SEC East that will kick off at either noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. depending on which television network chooses to telecast the contest. Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs whipped No. 9 Florida 36-17 Saturday in Jacksonville behind 240 passing yards and three touchdown throws from quarterback Jake Fromm.
Georgia leads the all-time series with Kentucky 57-12-3 and has won eight in a row.
Most recent meeting
Georgia senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined to run for 238 yards (Chubb 151, Michel 87) and five touchdowns (Michel three, Chubb two) as the No. 7 Bulldogs crushed Kentucky 42-13, Nov. 18, 2017, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Know your foe
1. Kentucky’s eight-game losing streak vs. Georgia is now its longest active skid against any SEC foe.
2. Entering this weekend, Georgia stood third in the SEC in rushing (226.3 yards a game) and eighth in the league at stopping the run (136.3). But in the Bulldogs’ 36-16 loss at LSU, the Tigers held Georgia to 113 net yards rushing while running for 275.
3. As a Georgia safety in 1998, current Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart intercepted a Tim Couch pass at the Bulldogs’ 25-yard-line in the fourth quarter to help preserve a 28-26 Dawgs victory over Kentucky in the venue then known as Commonwealth Stadium.
