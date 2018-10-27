Wilson to Conrad on final play caps UK’s comeback win at Missouri

On a day when nothing seemed to go right for Kentucky, one thing did.
And it was just in the nick of time.
After a pass interference call in the end zone on a throw to Ahmad Wagner on what looked like the final play of the game, UK got one more shot with 2 yards to go. Quarterback Terry Wilson found tight end C.J. Conrad near the corner of the end zone to win it, 15-14.
The No. 12 Cats, who trailed Missouri by as many as 11 points at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, found a way to win their fourth in a row over the Tigers (5-4, 0-4 Southeastern Conference).
While the offense was the hero at the end, the night belonged to Kentucky’s defense, which held Missouri to 49 yards in the second half. The Tigers were among the league’s most potent offenses coming into the game, averaging 38.6 points and 501.1 yards.
Missouri didn’t convert on a third down in the second half. The Kentucky defense forced eight consecutive three-and-outs.
Missouri (5-3, 1-3 SEC) scored 14 points in the second quarter, first on a 2-yard rush by Damarea Crockett and then a 1-yard run by Larry Rountree.
Both scores came on long drives after the Cats’ offense turned the ball over on downs.
Lynn Bowden starred on offense and special teams, racking up 166 yards on 13 catches, both career highs for the sophomore wide receiver. And then he scored with 5:18 to go in the game on a 67-yard punt return to keep the Kentucky (7-1, 5-1) hopes alive.
It was UK’s fourth straight win over Missouri.
Josh Allen led the way on defense with 11 tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss as well as two forced fumbles. Jordan Jones added 10 tackles. Darius West tacked on eight tackles.
Kentucky outgained the Tigers 385-249, including 294-165 through the air.
