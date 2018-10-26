Travis ‘wouldn’t make a big deal out of’ UK going 1-for-13 on threes

Kentucky made only one of 13 three-point shots in the victory over Transylvania on Friday night. The murmur of concern could be heard inside Rupp Arena.
But after the 94-66 victory, UK players reacted with a shrug.
After stifling a laugh, Reid Travis said, “I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it. If anybody comes by and watches a practice, they’ll see that’s not a reflection of the shooters we have on our team.”
PJ Washington said he was unaware of the 1-for-13 shooting. “I feel when the games come along, we’ll make a lot more.”
Quade Green made UK’s only three-point basket ... barely. His shot with 14:22 left in the second half rattled around the rim and then off the glass and then back on the rim before gravity took the ball through the basket.
Freshman Tyler Herro made only one of eight shots. He missed all four of his threes. This from a player who made 44.4 percent of his three-point shots in the four games in the Bahamas and then led all scorers in the Blue-White Game with 34 points. He made 12 of 16 shots in that game.
“Great thing for Tyler,” UK Coach John Calipari said. “I told him, ‘You have to get your shot before you catch the ball. This isn’t high school.’”
Green was philosophical about Herro’s misfires. “He just wasn’t hitting his shot today,” Green said. “He was taking all the good shots he usually takes. ... But it’s going to come. He’s going to make the ones he’s supposed to.”
Calipari said he wanted to watch game film before making a judgment on the 1-for-13 shooting. “And this might be my best shooting team in a while,” he said.
Championship or bust?
Earlier this week, Kansas freshman Quentin Grimes said the Jayhawks must win the national championship. “Ultimately, anything less would be a failure here,” he said.
UK players dismissed the possibility of their season having all-or-nothing, championship-or-bust implications.
“Our end goal is, obviously, to win a national championship,” Washington said. “That’s what we work every day for.
“Right now, we’re taking it a step at a time (and) work on the little things. We have a long way to go. It’s a long season. And we want to prepared for every step on the road.”
Travis echoed that sentiment.
“When you start putting big picture things in your head too quick, I think that kind of overlooks the small steps you have to take throughout the season,” he said.
‘Still exploring’
As he suggested Thursday, Calipari started a different lineup each half. The only player to start both halves was Travis.
The other four starters in the first half were Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley, Washington and Green.
Joining Travis to start the second half were Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson, EJ Montgomery and Herro.
Calipari substituted liberally early in the second half, making three changes before the first television timeout.
“We’re still exploring,” he said.
Green said that Calipari had an abundance of choices.
“Anybody can start on our team,” Green said, “so it doesn’t matter. So even Brad (Calipari) can probably start.”
Philosophical take
Bad things happen to good teams seemed to sum up the philosophical take Green had on UK’s season. It’s unreasonable to expect one continuous joyride, he seemed to say.
“It’s a basketball game,” he said. “Everybody’s going to have their ups and downs. That’s a basketball game. There’s going to be ups and downs to it.
“Hopefully the veteran guys can hold the boat.”
When asked if UK fans understand and accept that there will be downs as well as ups this season, Green said, “That’s on them.”
Teaching tape
Calipari’s take on this first exhibition game: “This will be a great teaching tape.”
Baker update
Jemarl Baker did not play as a precautionary measure. He did not play last season after undergoing knee surgery in the preseason.
When asked if he was concerned about Baker’s availability, Calipari said, “No. His knee swelled up. So he’s didn’t practice for two days.”
Baker is expected to return to practice this weekend.
Cousins ejected
Ex-Cat DeMarcus Cousins was ejected from the Golden State Warriors game Friday night despite watching from the bench in street clothes.
“Somebody must have said something to him,” Calipari said as reporters laughed. “I mean, they shouldn’t have said it. I don’t know what to say.”
