College football games on TV for Saturday

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Kris Budden are on the call for the SEC Network on Saturday as No. 12 Kentucky visits Missouri in a key SEC football game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Here’s the complete list of college football games on television for Saturday:

12:00 - Army at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)





12:00 - Bethune Cookman at Nebraska (Big 10)





12:00 - Clemson at Florida State (ABC)





12:00 - Purdue at Michigan State (ESPN)





12:00 - Texas Tech at Iowa State (ESPN2)





12:00 - UMass at UConn (ESPNU)





12:00 - Vanderbilt at Arkansas (SEC)





12:00 - Wisconsin at Northwestern (Fox)





12:30 - North Carolina at Virginia (ACC/CW-Lex)





3:00 - TCU at Kansas (Fox Sports 1)





3:30 - Arizona State at USC (ABC/ESPN2)





3:30 - Cincinnati at SMU (CBS Sports)





3:30 - Florida vs. Georgia (CBS)





3:30 - Illinois at Maryland (Big 10)





3:30 - Iowa at Penn State (Big 10)





3:30 - Kansas State at Oklahoma (Fox)





3:30 - Northern Illinois at BYU (ESPNU)





3:30 - South Florida at Houston (ABC/ESPN2)





4:00 - Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)





6:30 - Washington at California (Fox Sports 1)





7:00 - Boise State at Air Force (CBS Sports)





7:00 - North Carolina State at Syracuse (ESPN2)





7:00 - Texas A&M at Mississippi State (ESPN)





7:00 - Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)





7:30 - Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)





8:00 - Navy vs. Notre Dame (CBS)





8:00 - Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC)





10:30 - Hawaii at Fresno State (ESPN2)





10:30 - Oregon at Arizona (ESPN)





10:30 - San Diego State at Nevada (ESPNU)

