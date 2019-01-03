College Sports

Miami junior DE Joe Jackson becomes second Canes underclassman to declare for NFL Draft

By Susan Miller Degnan

January 03, 2019 11:51 AM

Mark Richt: ‘I’ll throw a fade or two to’ Joe Jackson if he returns

Mark Richt discussed potential early entrants into the NFL Draft, including Joe Jackson. The Miami Hurricanes coach joked he might use the defensive end as a tight end against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
By
Up Next
Mark Richt discussed potential early entrants into the NFL Draft, including Joe Jackson. The Miami Hurricanes coach joked he might use the defensive end as a tight end against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
By

New Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz, the Canes’ former defensive coordinator, had a bearing on the return of starting star linebackers Michael Pinckney, Shaq Quarterman and Zach McCloud for their senior seasons.

But teammate Joe Jackson is heading to the NFL.

Jackson, the University of Miami’s gifted defensive end, posted on social media Thursday that he will enter the NFL Draft.

“So excited to announce I’ve officially joined the @rocnationsports family,’’ Jackson posted on Instagram. “Much love to my @canesfootball teammates, coaches, fans, and the University for everything during my time at the U. can’t wait for this next chapter as I enter the @NFLdraft! #RocFam #PathToTheDraft

Jackson, 6-5 and 265 pounds, is from Homestead and graduated from Miami Gulliver Prep.

He had a great season as one of UM’s finest players on defense, starting 12 of 13 games and finishing with a team-high nine sacks. He added 14 1/2 tackles for loss, 47 total tackles, three pass breakups, a team-high nine quarterback hurries — and a 42-yard interception that he returned for his second career touchdown.

Jackson, 22, becomes the second UM junior to declare for the draft, four days after running back Travis Homer announced the same decision.

Susan Miller Degnan

Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.

  Comments  