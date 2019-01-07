Miami native becomes second UCF player to declare for 2019 NFL Draft

UCF junior wide receiver Dredrick Snelson became the latest Knight to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Snelson, a Miami native who played at Pembroke Pines Flanagan, announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter.
“I’m taking this opportunity to thank you for allowing me to be a part of such a special school and football program,” Snelson began his announcement via a social media post. “Thank you for the most memorable three years of my life. I will forever cherish the moments we have shared since I stepped foot on campus.
Snelson thanked former UCF coach Scott Frost and current Knights head coach Josh Heupel in his message.
He finished his UCF career with 106 catches for 1,509 yards and 15 touchdowns. Snelson joined defensive lineman Trysten Hill as UCF players declaring for the NFL Draft. Hill announced his decision hours after the 40-32 Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU.
