Florida State legend and former Dolphins player named to College Football Hall of Fame

TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Louisville cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, now with Mississippi State, speaks with a reporter during Louisville Football Media Day at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2015. Buckley, a Pascagoula product, is a candidate for the College Football Hall of Fame. Timothy D. Easley AP