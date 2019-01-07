Former Miami, Carol City receiver Allen Hurns ‘in good spirits’ after gruesome injury

As gruesome as Allen Hurns’ ankle injury seemed Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-22 win against the Seattle Seahawks, the former Miami Hurricanes and Carol City wide receiver is expected to potentially be ready in time for the start of training camp.
Hurns underwent surgery Sunday after breaking the fibula in his left calf and dislocating his left ankle. On Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the receiver is “in good spirits” after having successful surgery.
“The surgery went well,” Garrett told reporters in Frisco, Texas. “He seems to be doing well and seems to be in good spirits. There is an expectation of a full recovery.”
Hurns’ injury came midway through the first quarter of Dallas’ playoff opener in Arlington, Texas. The wide receiver pulled in a 14-yard catch and got twisted to the ground by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. The tackle dislocated Hurns’ left ankle, which was left pointing outward as he writhed on the turf. Hurns raised his fist as he was carted off, drawing a cheer from the AT&T Stadium crowd.
The reception was Hurns’ only catch of the game. He finished the regular season with 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Cowboys. He spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a four-year career at Miami, setting the Hurricanes’ single-season receiving yards record as a senior. Before enrolling at Miami, Hurns was a high school standout for the Chiefs. Earlier this year, the Miami native honored Stoneman Douglas as part of the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative.
After the injury, Luke McSwain, a young fan, wrote a letter to Hurns, which made the rounds on social media throughout the weekend. Erica Wilson, Hurns’ mother, posted a photo on Twitter of Hurns video chatting with McSwain to thank the boy for his letter and reassure the fan he would make a full recovery.
The Cowboys will continue their playoff run without Hurns on Saturday with a road game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hurns, 27, has one more season remaining on his contract with Dallas and is expected to be healthy to play out the full season next year.
