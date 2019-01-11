Podcast: What makes Dan Enos a ‘home run hire’ for Manny Diaz and Miami Hurricanes?

The long wait is over: The Miami Hurricanes have a new offensive coordinator.
After almost two weeks of rumors and reports, Miami made a somewhat surprising announcement Friday. Dan Enos, who served as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks coach and associate head coach last season, is heading to Coral Gables to lead the Hurricanes offense and work as Miami’s quarterbacks coach.
Coach Manny Diaz said Enos was the top choice all along.
“Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I’m thrilled that he’s now a Miami Hurricane,” Diaz said in the release announcing the hire Friday. “Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program.”
This means the wait for this podcast is finally over. It’s time for a new episode of the Eye on the U. David Wilson and Miami beat writer Susan Miller Degnan discuss what Enos can bring to the team and — more importantly — the quarterback room in Coral Gables.
Later on, they finally get to talk about Blake Baker, whom the Hurricanes announced as their new defensive coordinator Monday. The assistant coach, who will also serve as Miami’s inside linebackers coach, has an established relationship with Diaz, which distinguishes him from Enos.
So it’s out with the old, in with the new on offense and more of the same on defense. Diaz has set the tone for his staff with this pair of hires and he is trying to take the Hurricanes in a new direction after a disastrous end to former coach Mark Richt’s tenure in South Florida.
Comments