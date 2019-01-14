New Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos confirms Jeff Thomas conversations with Canes

In the continuing saga of former Miami Hurricanes gifted receiver Jeff Thomas possibly returning to the Miami Hurricanes, there is still hope on the horizon.
New Hurricanes offensive coordinator Dan Enos confirmed to WQAM radio on Monday morning that Thomas, who the Miami Herald on Saturday reported is considering returning to the program, is having conversations with UM about the situation —though Enos indicated that no decisions have been made.
“Have you had a chance to talk to Manny Diaz about Jeff Thomas, one of the most talented and explosive receivers they had?’’ WQAM host Joe Rose asked Enos. “He left school and there are reports he wants to come back. Is that something that coach has talked to you about at all yet?”
Replied Enos: “I think that has come up. I’m not sure where it stands right now. But I think, as you mentioned, I think there may be some talks going on and you know, if you will, about... Certainly, I don’t think there has been any decisions made yet, but I do think there has been some talk, and from what I understand and hear, he’s a very, very talented guy.
“So, hopefully that will all work out.”
Thomas is the electrifying sophomore who was dismissed by former coach Mark Richt on Nov. 21, 2018.
Thomas supposedly was transferring to Illinois, near his home of East St. Louis. But now the situation has obviously changed.
Despite leaving UM before the season was over, Thomas, a former Under Armour All-American, led the Canes in 2018 with 35 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns. He also is a gifted special teams player, having returned 10 kickoffs last season for 260 yards, a 26-yard average; and nine punts for 221 yards and a touchdown, a 24.6-yard average that would have led the nation if he had enough returns to qualify.
He said he was times at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year.
Said WQAM’s Rose: “Well I’m big on giving guys second chances. I mean, they’re young kids and, you know, we gotta learn… I just wanted to get that in. Thanks, Coach.”
