Miami Hurricanes complete football coaching staff with final two hires, reports say

The 2019 Miami Hurricanes coaching staff is now in place and ready to rumble.

Though the Hurricanes have yet to make the official announcement, University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz has completed his coaching staff with tight ends coach Stephen Field and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, per multiple reports.

The Miami Herald confirmed the Field hire, which FootballScoop first reported.

Field, known as an exceptional recruiter, was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Miami in 2007 and 2008. He worked mostly with the defensive line and earned his graduate degree from Miami. He comes to UM from Louisville, where he was hired earlier this month as the recruiting director. He also worked at Louisville in 2017 as director of high school relations and the NFL liaison. This past season in 2018, Field was the recruiting director for Oregon head coach and former Hurricanes player and assistant coach Mario Cristobal.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Cristobal’s Ducks are currently ranked No. 8 nationally in recruiting, according to Rivals.com.

Field was the Miami Northwestern coach from 2012 to 14, and previously was an assistant coach at Miami Central, Glades Central and Deerfield Beach.

Field is from West Palm Beach and was a tight end for two seasons at Tuskegee University in Alabama.





Stubblefield, who was new UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ wide receivers coach in 2011 when Enos was the Central Michigan coach, comes to the Canes from Air Force, where he was the receivers coach the past two seasons. Stubblefield was an All-American at Purdue and 2004 finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He went on to play briefly for the Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams in the NFL and Hamilton Tiger Cats in the Canadian Football League.

Stubblefield has been a receivers coach at Central Washington, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wake Forest, Utah and with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.