Podcast: Manny Diaz completes his Miami Hurricanes staff, and the rise of ‘Portal U’

Manny Diaz’s coaching staff for the Miami Hurricanes is finally set. Less than three weeks after he took over as Miami’s coach, Diaz made his final two coaching hires Friday, adding Taylor Stubblefield as wide receivers coach and Stephen Field as tight ends coach.
The last two moves mark the continuation of Diaz’s desire to build a clear identity for the Hurricanes as he takes over for former coach Mark Richt, who surprisingly retired last month. Diaz’s defense is young and energetic, with Blake Baker as defensive coordinator, Jess Simpson as defensive line coach, Jonathan Patke as outside linebackers coach, Mike Rumph as cornerbacks coach and Ephraim Banda as safeties coach. His defense is loaded with more proven talents handpicked by offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who also brought in Broward County’s Eric Hickson as running backs coach and NFL coaching veteran Butch Barry as offensive line coach.
The bones of “The New Miami” are in place in Coral Gables, and David Wilson and Hurricanes beat writer Susan Miller Degnan are here to break down the look of Diaz’s staff on the Eye on the U podcast this week.
Diaz’s offseason is far from done, though, and it’s not just because National Signing Day is only a little more than two weeks away. Diaz is making a statement on the transfer market, aggressively pursuing a handful more of former blue-chip prospects to go along with recent additions like quarterback Tate Martell, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and defensive back Bubba Bolden. Miami desperately needed an infusion of talent with a potentially underwhelming recruiting class in the works and Diaz has found a creative way to get the Hurricanes moving back in the right direction.
