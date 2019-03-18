College Sports

First Four kicks off NCAA Tournament. Could it be Fran Dunphy’s final game as coach?

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 18, 2019 07:27 PM

Temple coach Fran Dunphy is retiring at the end of this season after 13 seasons with the Owls. Temple is currently 10-3 and will play the Shockers in Dunphy’s last appearance at Koch Arena on Sunday.
NCAA Tournament preview

First Four

At Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

When, TV: 5:40 p.m., truTV

Of note: Fairleigh Dickinson is back in the Tournament after a two-year absence. It’s been 21 years for Prairie View A&M. The Knights of Teaneck, N.J., are the nation’s sixth best three-point shooting team at 40.1 percent, and Darnell Edge hits 46.4 percent, ranking fourth. Prairie View thrives at created turnovers. The Panthers create 18.1 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth nationally. Guard Gary Blackston and forward Devonte Patterson are the scoring sources, coming for 28.7 points.

Line: Fairleigh Dickinson by 1 1/2

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74-73

No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont

When, TV: 8:10 p.m., truTV

Of note: Belmont lost to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title game but became the first OVC team in 32 years to receive an at-large bid. The Bruins average 87.3 points. Temple guard Shizz Alston leads the American Conference in scoring at 19.7 points. A good coaching matchup here between Belmont’s Rick Byrd and the Fran Dunphy, who will step down at the conclusion of the Owls’ season and turn the program over to Aaron McKie.

Line: Belmont by 3

Prediction: Belmont 79-75

