Columbus State basketball game against Georgia canceled due to COVID-19

The court at Columbus State’s Lumpkin Center.

A mere two hours before tipoff, Columbus State’s men’s basketball game against Georgia has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs were slated to play Columbus State at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Athens but learned mid-afternoon about a positive COVID-19 result within the Cougars’ program. The Cougars were following SEC testing protocols, according to a press release.

The CSU basketball team was tested Monday, a source told the Ledger-Enquirer. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the team was notified of a positive COVID-19 test.

The CSU basketball team did not make it into Stegeman Coliseum, a source said. The team never actually made it to Athens, since it left for the game later than it usually would due to COVID-19 precautions.

“This is obviously a situation unlike any other I’ve had to deal with in my 31 seasons of coaching college basketball,” head coach Tom Crean said. “I said just yesterday how this season already was a surreal experience all around. This is truly that. We’re extremely disappointed for our players and for our fans. We were so excited to play today. To all our fans, bear with us. It’s going to be this kind of year in college basketball.

“We certainly hope for the best for Columbus State’s program, both health wise and during the season,” Crean said.

Columbus State is scheduled to begin its regular season Jan. 6 at home against Augusta University.

Georgia is now scheduled to begin its season on Sunday when the Bulldogs host Florida A&M at 2 p.m. That game was only finalized Tuesday after Gardner-Webb, Georgia’s initial opponent for Sunday, discovered positive COVID-19 tests within its team.