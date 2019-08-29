Clemson off to running start, punishes Georgia Tech in 2019 opener

Clemson Walk of Champions before game against Georgia Tech Clemson does its pregame Walk of Champions routine before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson does its pregame Walk of Champions routine before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Georgia Tech is no longer running the triple-option offense under first-year head coach Geoff Collins, but Thursday night’s opener against Clemson was reminiscent of the Tigers’ past four matchups against the Yellow Jackets — a beatdown.

Clemson jumped out to a 35-0 lead behind star running back Travis Etienne and never looked back en route to a 52-14 victory at Death Valley.

Clemson has beaten Georgia Tech by at least 14 points each of the past five years and outscored the Yellow Jackets 194-76 during that time.

Etienne outscored Georgia Tech by himself, kicking off his Heisman Trophy campaign with a career-high 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The junior put up the impressive numbers despite playing only the first series of the second half.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was unsure what to expect from Georgia Tech’s offense under Collins, and what the Tigers faced was a run-oriented attack that struggled to get going. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 157 yards on 45 attempts and completed less than 50 percent of their passes while using three quarterbacks.

Brent Venables’ defense played well with plenty of new faces, led by linebackers Isaiah Simmons, who had 10 tackles.

Trevor Lawrence did more damage with his legs than his arm, rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore passed for 168 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions before leaving the game in the third quarter with the Tigers comfortably ahead.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Travis Etienne needed less than three quarters to easily earn this honor, rushing for a career-high 205 yards on only 12 carries.

Play of the game: Etienne did have a miscue, fumbling midway through the third quarter. He responded by rushing for a 90-yard touchdown on his next carry.

Stat of the game: 632 — Clemson finished with 632 yards of offense, with 411 of those coming on the ground.

OBSERVATIONS

Etienne is a legit Heisman candidate: Perhaps the most impressive thing about the junior’s performance is the numbers came after he got off to a slow start. Etienne’s first five carries went for 24 yards. His final seven carries went for 181.

Lawrence ready to use his legs: Clemson’s star quarterback looked smooth moving around in the pocket and also looked faster than he did a season ago. The sophomore finished with 24 rushing yards on three carries and had another long run called back for a hold.

There is still a lot to learn: While Clemson’s performance was impressive, it’s worth mentioning that the Yellow Jackets were completely overmatched. Georgia Tech has a ways to go from a talent standpoint, particularly on offense. We should learn a lot more about Clemson’s defense next week against Texas A&M.

NEXT

Who: Texas A&M at Clemson

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ABC