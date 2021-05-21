UConn football commit Langston Hardy, son of former All-Pro defensive lineman Kevin Hardy, isn’t feeling the pressure of his NFL genes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Langston Hardy is always under a microscope. He’s frequently subjected to comparisons, peppered with questions and pressured to live up to the legacy built by the name on his back.

Are you going to be better than your dad?

No pressure, kid, but your pops was pretty good.

You’ve got big shoes to fill.

The comments may seem overwhelming, though not undeserved. Hardy is a three-star defensive end prospect at Sandalwood High in Jacksonville, Fla., and committed to play at UConn. At 6 feet 3, 220 pounds, he has a similar build to his father, Kevin, who was a first-team All-Pro NFL linebacker in the city where his son now plays high school football.

Big shoes to fill, but none of it fazes Langston.

“For me personally, and I think this is different from other people, but I never really saw it as a pressure,” Langston said. “That’s what my dad has been telling me for a long time. I’m definitely blessed to be in the position that I’m in. I have someone who’s played at the highest level. He knows what it takes to get there, and I can use that to my advantage.”

Kevin, now 47 years old and 17 years removed from his playing days, spent eight years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. A Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro lineman in 1999, He was was an All-American at Illinois, won the Butkus Award given out to the nation’s top linebacker and was the No. 2 pick in the 1996 NFL draft.

He sees the expectations people have for his son because of what he did. In Kevin’s eyes, it’s unfair. He just wants Langston to be Langston, not the second coming of Kevin.

“I’ve always told him, I don’t want him to feel any type of pressure of what I did,” said Kevin, who racked up 36 sacks in the NFL. “You get that enough from talking to people. That’s a question everyone asks. ‘Are you going to follow in your dad’s footsteps?’ You can imagine. I’ve always told him to put that outside of his mind. He’s his own person, he’s going to be his own football player. We know the history is there, he knows the history is there.

“He knows moving forward that his career is about Langston Hardy, and not about Kevin Hardy.”

Langston was just 2 when his dad retired from the NFL in 2004. It wasn’t until he was in the fifth or sixth grade that he watched highlights and understood his father’s accomplishments. Kevin promoted a multi-sport upbringing for Langston and his younger brother, Camden. Langston played baseball, mainly as a third baseman and outfielder, through his junior year of high school.

While football was Kevin’s love, he wouldn’t force it on his son. Eventually, Langston gravitated toward the gridiron. He played flag football in elementary school where his father thought he would excel as a wide receiver. He was quick and could catch anything thrown at him. But as tackle football began in middle school, Hardy transitioned to the defensive side of the ball and excelled.

By his sophomore season, Langston started attending football camps with other highly ranked prospects and realized he was as good as them.

“What I bring most to any team or any situation is versatility,” Langston said. “I think that I can do different things from whatever position they want me to play. Playing on the edge, I think I can rush the passer but also play the run and be physical. If I’m ever needed to drop and play in space, that’s stuff that I’ve definitely been working on.”

Said Kevin: “That’s something we’ve been working on. When I was going through the process, that’s what I was known for, as a guy who could do it all — who could rush the passer, play the run, cover a tight end, who can drop into space. Those are the things that he’s been working on that I think he’s going to have an advantage over some of the other athletes out there.”

Kevin has tried to use his experience to teach his son. He’s had Langston review the film of his former Jacksonville teammate Tony Brackens and Illinois teammate Simeon Rice.

“We’ve spent some time studying those guys and understanding what made them as good as they were getting off the football as a defensive end with their hands down,” Kevin said. “I don’t want to say that I compare him to anybody — I don’t want to put pressure — but we do spend time studying who we consider the great ones that played the position that he plays and just trying to mimic the things that they did.”

Langston had offers from Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic but committed to UConn in December. He built a strong relationship with assistant coach Cory Edsall, and head coach Randy Edsall was a defensive backs coach for Jacksonville during Kevin Hardy’s first two seasons in the NFL.

UConn has recruited well in the Jacksonville area lately. Three-star athlete Christopher Johnson from Westside High in Jacksonville is another 2021 graduate committed to UConn. Langston’s high school teammate, quarterback Christopher Calhoun II, became the Huskies’ first commit from the class of 2022 earlier this month.

Having players on the roster from his area — as well as Randy Edsall’s ties to the city — made choosing UConn a comfortable choice for Langston despite Storrs being over 1,000 miles away from home.

“I watch [Johnson’s] film, he’s a very talented player and versatile and he can play different things, offense and defense,” Langston said. “I think he’ll gravitate more toward offense. He’s definitely a tremendous athlete ... [Calhoun II] is definitely one of the hardest workers. By the time he gets [to UConn] and has a chance to get on the field, he’ll be ready to go.”

The Huskies, 2-10 in 2019 and 1-11 in 2018, have struggled on the defensive side of the ball, setting an FBS record for most points and yards allowed in 2018.

Langston has talked with recruiting classmate Pryce Yates, a three-star defensive end from Texas, about what the two can do to change that.

“I think that both of us, we have high motors,” Langston said. “I think that’s something that can help the defense.”

He recently watched highlights from Jacksonville’s divisional playoff win against the Denver Broncos in 1997. His father, then a rookie, had a team-high seven tackles in the 30-27 win and was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team that year.

His father made an early impact 24 years ago. Langston hopes he can do the same in Storrs.

“In that game, he led the team in tackles and almost looked more like a veteran,” Langston said. “That’s something I want to do at UConn.”