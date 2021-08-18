La Velle E. Neal III: Latest version of Minnesota RB Ibrahim should be best one yet

MINNEAPOLIS — The subject came up at times in talks with Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck and running backs coach Kenni Burns during the summer. Mohamed Ibrahim is going to get plenty of attention from opposing defenses this season.

"Just talking about what to expect. It's not going to be like last year or like two years ago when nobody knew who I was," said Ibrahim, the reigning Big Ten running back of the year. "People know who I am now. People know I need to take that next big step. They are going to want to stop me this year."

Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman have moved on to the NFL in recent seasons. Ibrahim headlines the offense now. And he's preparing to handle anything defenses throw at him.

Ibrahim gained 1,076 yards in only seven games last season, a school-record average of 153.7 yards a game. Math can be hard, which is why some of us are writers, but this is fun math. Over a 12-game season, that's a whopping 1,844 yards. He has 2,840 yards in 28 career games. But Ibrahim, a graduate student with a degree in business and marketing, is looking for more while helping the Gophers move on from a 3-4 season.

"He's worked his tail off to transform his body even more," offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. said. "Even more stronger. Even more compact. Even more powerful. Even more twitchy. You're seeing a really, really good version of Mo."

By his self-assessment, Ibrahim is not the strongest running back. It just seems that way as tacklers bounce off him as he bursts through the line. He also claims he is not the fastest running back. It just looks that way as he tears through all levels of the opposing defense. He runs between the tackles or can get around the edge.

He hugs his offensive linemen daily and is in constant contact with them during games about plays that worked and didn't work. He embraces helping the young players in the running back room, aware of his responsibility to "carry on the legacy," he said. And he'll line up in the slot sometimes and be more of a receiving threat, to help the passing game and throw another wrinkle at defenses.

If opponents do focus on Ibrahim, he contends that would be a mistake.

He has a veteran quarterback in Tanner Morgan running the offense. The entire offensive line returns, including 6-9, 380-pound tackle Daniel Faalele, who opted out of the 2020 season. Chris Autman-Bell should be the next wide receiver to follow Johnson and Bateman to the NFL.

In a scheme that accentuates his abilities, Ibrahim appears to have the pieces in place for a special season. But everyone knows who Ibrahim is and will be out to stop him from Week 1.

This goes back to 2018, when running backs Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks were sidelined because of injuries, forcing the Gophers to look Moward. Ibrahim responded with 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. The backfield returned to health the next season, so Ibrahim gained only 604 yards — but he did rush for 140 yards in the Outback Bowl victory over Auburn.

Then last season, Ibrahim was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal Gophers campaign. He already has quite a body of work established heading into the Sept. 2 opener against Ohio State.

With experienced players back, an eight-man rotation on the line and Ibrahim being the best version of himself, a collective spirit is forming that focuses on distancing themselves from a poor 2020 campaign.

"That's what we did this whole offseason," Ibrahim said. "Just put that whole season to rest andget back to work."

Are the Gophers more than Mo? Or will they need more from Mo?As the season nears, they should benefit either way.