Florida edges LSU with star Keyontae Johnson on bench supporting teammates

Dressed in Florida basketball team sweats and sporting fresh dreadlocks, Keyontae Johnson folded his 6-foot-5, 229-pound frame into a chair behind the O’Connell Center baseline and assumed his new role with the Florida Gators.

Johnson collapsed at Florida State just three weeks earlier, placing him in intensive care and leading people to fear the worst for the 21-year-old.

The team’s All-SEC power forward recovered from the harrowing experience enough to earn his release from the hospital, but not to play basketball. Johnson spent his first game back with the Gators — an impressive 83-79 home win Saturday over LSU — serving as cheerleader, quasi-coach and, above all, team leader.

“I feel a lot better,” coach Mike White said. “I know our staff does, and I’m sure our guys do too with him being right there. He’s a leader. He’s charismatic. He loves his teammates.

“So when he says something … it holds a lot of weight.”

After big man Colin Castleton picked up his second foul during the opening minutes against LSU, Johnson got up from his seat labeled “Coach Key” and encouraged the Michigan transfer playing just his sixth game with the Gators (5-1).

Castleton responded with the team’s first 15 points of the second half to help the Gators break open a close game and establish enough of a lead to hold off a late charge by the talented Tigers (6-2).

“He was like, you got it, just keep doing what you’re doing,” Castleton said. “He’s just another coach right now basically. He’s been through this. He’s our guy, he’s our leader, everybody looks up to him.

“He’s helping us a lot.”

Johnson also assisted Florida coaches scouting LSU, knowing the tendencies of some of the Tigers based on five meetings between the schools the past two seasons.

One player Johnson had not faced, freshman guard Cameron Thomas, kept LSU in the game with 28 points, including 15 during the second half. Thomas’ 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining cut the Gators’ lead to 80-77.

But UF sophomore Scottie Lewis calmly sank five of six free throws during the final 30 seconds to hold off the Tigers.

LSU teammates Trendon Watford, a sophomore forward, and Javote Smart, a junior guard, added 21 and 20 points, respectively, but no other Tigers had more than four. Meanwhile, UF finished with four players with at least 16 points.

Castleton led the way with a team-high 21 points in just 19 minutes, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-11, 231-pound junior has now scored 44 points on 18-of-23 shooting from the field in two SEC games.

“I think things are just falling in place,” Castleton said. “I’m just in the right areas and my teammates are putting me in a good position to score the ball. Our chemistry is getting better and better.”

Sophomore guard Tre Mann finished with 19 points, Lewis 17 and new starting power forward Anthony Duruji had 16 along with a team-best seven rebounds.

Duruji said Johnson aimed to encourage his replacement at every opportunity

“Keyontae was telling me, ‘Play with confidence, confidence, confidence,’” Duruji said.

The Gators have played with a surprising level of focus and cohesion to win their first two SEC games, including this past Wednesday’s 91-72 decision at Vanderbilt.

Amid the uncertainty and swirling emotions surrounding Johnson’s health, the Gators canceled three basketball games and did not practice for 15 days. The team returned a week ago Sunday, with just three days to prepare for the opening of conference play.

“I got to be honest, I don’t want to sit here and say we have a lot figured out and we’re really a good basketball team,” White said. “But the adversity these guys have face, you kidding me? To be sitting here 2-0 [in SEC play], it’s huge.

“It’s the epitome of resolve and overcoming adversity and staying together and moving forward. Very proud.”

The Gators needed to dig deep to win yet another close game with the Tigers.

Of the past five meetings, two have ended in overtime, one was decided by three points and another by two points. The first half Saturday in the O’Dome featured eight lead changes and was tied for the seventh time after Duruji hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knot the game at 40-40.

Castleton soon went on a tear, hitting his first six shots and three free throws to open the second half, as the Gators gained a cushion. A 3-pointer by Mann then pushed Florida’s lead to 62-52 with 12 minutes to go.

Much of the action inspired Johnson to get on his feet, clapping his hands and approaching the court to shout encouragement. He cannot do much more right now.

The Gators will have to figure out rest on the court by themselves. So far, they have.

“You can’t sit here and make excuses or feeling sorry for yourself,” White said. “Keyontae’s sitting over there by us.”