Dom Amore: While his mom provides off-the-court fire, R.J. Cole has become UConn men’s steady hand

STORRS, Conn. — The first time Javicia and Robert Cole allowed their youngest child away from home, he was about 8 and mom was worried. The destination was UConn.

“I was a little skeptical because he was so young, and it would be the first time away from us,” Javicia said, as her son was scoring up a storm behind her at Gampel Pavilion Saturday. “My husband was confident he’d be okay, because he’d always played against older kids.”

It was Jim Calhoun’s summer camp, 2007 or 08, and R.J. figured things out, came away with a trophy and a dream.

“I talked to him every night,” Javicia said, “and the last day I came up to watch the game and when he got the award, they said it was the first time ever there was an award for someone that young. I was proud. And this is where he wanted to be every since.”

UConn is a place where a point guard can be chewed up and spit out if he doesn’t have the iron within him, just as much so today, with a demanding former point guard as head coach. When the going got difficult earlier in the season, when he missed two free throws that cost a game against Creighton, when there was game after game of 30-something percent shooting, R.J. kept his cool as he figured it out. His father, a star at LIU-Brooklyn, provided the technical advice, and if there were battles to be fought on social media, that’s Javicia’s thing.

“I try to keep cool,” she says, “R.J. tells me, ‘Mom, just don’t say anything ... don’t feed into it.’ But, you know, sometimes ...”

There was one time, when R.J. was playing at Howard, a shoving, shouting match broke out in the postgame handshake line. Javicia, when she saw a coach from the other team jawing at her youngest, got down to the court to make her presence felt. “Wasn’t the proudest moment,” she says, “but, you know, I’m supporting him. The coach was on him, that was not a good thing.”

The pandemic has taken away much of the UConn-Gampel experience, but Cole, after transferring to his dream school and sitting out a year, has at least been able to play in front of his family. They’ve come up regularly from New Jersey. Javicia led the group Saturday, across the court from the UConn bench, holding up her son’s cardboard cutout, tweeting and retweeting as R.J. continued his evolution. Now the Huskies’ steady hand, he went 9-for-14, 3-for-6 on 3-pointers, and finished with 21 points and three assists.

UConn overcame some foul trouble to beat Marquette in the potential trap game, 80-62, and sitting at 12-6, 9-6 in the Big East, coach Dan Hurley was ready to playfully (perhaps) protest when someone suggested UConn was still on the bubble. They’re looking more like a tournament team every time out now.

And Cole, under-recruited out of St. Anthony’s High in Jersey City, where he was senior class salutatorian, is an ever-important reason for that, shooting 46.2 percent over the last five games, four in the win column. A change came for him, and the Huskies, during a players-only meeting before the game at Xavier on Feb. 13, the tone-changing victory before Bouknight returned from his injury.

“James [Bouknight] is a big personality,” Hurley said, “and Andre [Jackson] is a captain type. R.J. is probably the next most vocal guy we’ve got. We don’t have like a huge personality team, so that meeting gave some guys a chance to bring some things out in the open and vent.”

As the Huskies were running out of big men due to the foul trouble and Josh Carlton’s ankle injury, Hurley was forced to adjust, but the combination of Cole and Bouknight, who scored 24, helped UConn build a 20-point lead and maintain it.

“Just staying the course,” Cole said, “trusting in the process. Never being too high, never being too low and being steady through everything that’s been going on and mostly just let everything come to me rather than trying to force it. The game, the flow, being a leader, everything, just letting everything come to me rather than trying to force it.”

That’s a trait R.J. Cole, who has an impressive 76-to-35 ratio of assists to turnovers, has always had, back to his first time away from home, his first trip to UConn. That didn’t faze him, and neither did his, nor UConn’s early season struggles.

“It’s hard to get into him,” Javicia said. “You never know what he’s thinking, he’s just kind of straight-laced. You can be on his back, on his back, and he doesn’t let it show. He actually thrives in game situations when there are fans and they’re heckling him. He feeds off that.”

The fans will have to wait for next year, but R.J. Cole has fed off the adversity and is leading a team, through all the disruptions and bumps in the road, to the brink of March Madness. Right player. Right place. Right now.

“Just fighting back,” Hurley said. “This is like being the quarterback at Notre Dame, or playing Alabama. When you’re the point guard at UConn, you have tremendous responsibility. Look at the history here, the tremendous point guards that have played here. When he got to that down part of the year when he had to stand and fight and show who he was, or cave in, he stood and fought and now he’s showing a lot of people how good he is.”