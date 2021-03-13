Michigan’s Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with stress injury to right foot

Michigan basketball was delivered a huge blow to its Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament chances on Saturday morning.

The team announced that senior forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his right foot.

According to the release, Livers will wear a protective boot while he rehabs.

The Wolverines fell to Ohio State, 68-67, in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday. The NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday with the First Four and Friday and next Saturday with the first round.

Livers, who leads the team in minutes this season, played just 15 minutes and was scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in Friday's win over Maryland.

The 6-7 forward from Kalamazoo, Mich., considered leaving college and entering the NBA draft after last season, but later decided to stay at U-M. He averaged 13.1 points per game (second on the team), 6.0 rebounds (third) and shoots 45.7% from the field, 87% from the free-throw line and 43.1 % from the 3-point line.