Paul Sullivan: After Loyola’s Sweet 16 loss in the NCAA Tournament, no one should blame Porter Moser if he were to take a more lucrative coaching job

All good things come to an end, and if Saturday’s 65-58 Sweet 16 loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament was the end of the road at Loyola for coach Porter Moser, at least it was an unforgettable ride.

Not the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, of course.

That was about as forgettable as it gets.

After turning in their best game of the year last Sunday in a second-round upset of top-seeded Illinois, the Ramblers saved their worst for last, shooting 33.3% from the field and going 5 of 23 (21.7%) from 3-point range.

They hung in until the final minutes on the strength of their defense, but there really was no reason to believe the Ramblers had a realistic chance after a first-half performance was as difficult to watch as a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

They shot a miserable 17% with more turnovers (five) than field goals (four) in the half, and outside of Cameron Krutwig, the rest of the team was a combined 1 for 18.

Only a miracle could’ve saved Loyola from itself, and Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain, only has so much clout, even at age 101. It was so hard to watch that a few minutes into the second half, CBS analyst Dan Bonner suggested the Ramblers turn up the defensive pressure before adding: “Obviously you have to make some shots as well.”

That was a bit of an understatement in what turned into one of the ugliest games of the tournament.

Now comes the part where everyone begs Moser to tell schools offering him wheelbarrows full of cash that his heart remains with Loyola.

Maybe he’ll do just that, though he deflected a couple of questions about his future during Saturday’s postgame news conference, as any sensible man would do after a difficult season-ending loss, unless you’re Rick Pitino or another traveling salesman disguised as a college basketball coach.

“This one stings. All of my thoughts are with these guys and this program,” Moser said. “No, I haven’t (thought about it). I just need to take a breath with these guys. It’s very, very tough when you build a relationship with these guys and you see the season end. … It’s fresh off a loss, and I’m going to digest it with these guys.”

Later in the videoconference call, Moser was asked what he would say if Indiana called about its opening. He repeated that he had to “digest” the loss and said he had “blocked out the noise” during the tournament run.

“I have blinders on,” he said. “I know a lot of things were swirling outside around me. I can’t help that. I can’t control that.”

If the Ramblers had lost to Georgia Tech in the first round, maybe people would look at Moser’s program as one of those schools that got hot at the right time in 2018 and made an inspired run to the Final Four. But the second-round win over the Illini proved Loyola was not a one-hit wonder.

Moser built a program that could play with the best and the brightest in March, thanks in no small part to seniors Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, whom he called the “Mount Rushmores” of the program.

The loss was devastating, but only because we’ve come to expect so much out the Ramblers. No one could have foreseen Loyola going 10 minutes without making a field goal between Krutwig’s lay-in a little more than three minutes into the game until Braden Norris’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left in the half.

They just chose a terrible time to all have bad days. It happens to someone every March, and this time it was Loyola.

I don’t know Moser well enough to know what he will do, and it’s all just speculation.

But I’m quite sure he has proved he can coach with the best of them, and that usually means an offer of more money from a more prestigious school is forthcoming. That’s the way the wheel goes round in college sports.

Why shouldn’t Moser take the money if it’s there and the school is the right fit? Just to show us he loves Loyola? Yes, he changed the culture and the perception of the program, but that doesn’t mean he has to stay there for life.

As much as we’d like to think of Loyola as Chicago’s team, the Ramblers didn’t get nearly as much attention in the Chicago media during the regular season as the Illini, who play a couple of hours south but have a large and loyal alumni base in the Chicago area. Sometimes you couldn’t even find the Ramblers games on TV.

Loyola gets its due in February and March, while strong programs at Big Ten schools get theirs from Day One — until they bow out in the tournament.

Fairy tales aren’t real, though we like to pretend they are whenever March Madness arrives and a team comes out of nowhere to bust our brackets, shock the nation and remind us that hard work and perseverance can pay off.

It’s what makes the tournament one of the greatest sporting events of the year, and surely Loyola gave us more than anyone could have hoped for in 2018 and the last two weeks.

Now Moser might have a real-world decision to make and risk disappointing Loyola students, alumni and fans. In the end you can only trust he’ll do what’s best for him and his family.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is too short not to do whatever makes you happy.

If Moser stays, it would be great for Loyola.

And if he leaves, we can only thank him for putting Loyola back on the map and giving us something to cheer about when we needed it most.