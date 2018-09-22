Did this Georgia player fumble before scoring touchdown against Mizzou?

What a swing of emotion for Mizzou fans.
In the third quarter of the Missouri-Georgia football game Saturday in Columbia, the Tigers scored a touchdown to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14.
But just 51 seconds later, Georgia’s Jake Fromm completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Holloman. That was a gut-punch. However, Mizzou had a glimmer of hope when it appeared that Holloman may have dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.
A Tigers defender picked the ball up and ran the other way for what would have been a touchdown. Suddenly there was joy.
Alas, the play was ruled a Georgia touchdown. The pendulum swung back to bad news for Mizzou.
Here is the play:
This is another look:
Some Mizzou fans were not happy and others wondered about the call, too:
