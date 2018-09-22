Screenshot of ActionNetworkHQ Twitter video
SEC

Did this Georgia player fumble before scoring touchdown against Mizzou?

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 22, 2018 02:58 PM

What a swing of emotion for Mizzou fans.

In the third quarter of the Missouri-Georgia football game Saturday in Columbia, the Tigers scored a touchdown to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14.

But just 51 seconds later, Georgia’s Jake Fromm completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Holloman. That was a gut-punch. However, Mizzou had a glimmer of hope when it appeared that Holloman may have dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

A Tigers defender picked the ball up and ran the other way for what would have been a touchdown. Suddenly there was joy.

Alas, the play was ruled a Georgia touchdown. The pendulum swung back to bad news for Mizzou.

Here is the play:

This is another look:

Some Mizzou fans were not happy and others wondered about the call, too:

