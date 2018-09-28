DeMarcus Cousins writes about ‘the best decision I ever made’

When it came down to finding a new team for his comeback from an Achilles tendon tear, DeMarcus Cousins said the choice was easy.
“I was in New Orleans. Then I wasn’t anywhere. Then I called the Warriors. It ain’t that complicated to me,” the former Kentucky big man wrote in an article published Thursday in The Players’ Tribune.
Cousins called it the “best decision I ever made.”
The story goes into his thought process on leaving the New Orleans Pelicans and signing with the hottest team in the NBA in the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.
Cousins expected to remain in New Orleans, but when he became a free agent, he said interest in him didn’t just diminish, it went completely cold — and not just with the Pelicans.
“It was a lot of, We might be interested. We don’t know if it’s the right fit,” Cousins wrote. “All of a sudden, I wasn’t hearing from the Pelicans. I wasn’t hearing from no one. That was tough.”
Cousins has taken some heat from fans and media for chasing a ring with Golden State and giving the champs something they’ve never really had, a big-time post player. Matching that up with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green doesn’t seem fair to some.
But Cousins was most struck by how all of those All-Stars welcomed him.
“Think about this for a second. We are talking a group of MVPs and All-Stars who have won the championship three outta the last four years,” Cousins said of his reception. “And no egos about adding another guy to the lineup. It’s special.”
There hasn’t been a timetable set for Cousins’ return to the court, but recent reports put him ahead of what many observers believed was possible. Coach Steve Kerr said this week he didn’t think it would be too long before he can take part in practice. Cousins has said he hopes to be ready for opening night Oct. 16. The medical staff on Monday said Cousins would be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Read the complete story at The Players’ Tribune.
