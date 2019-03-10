Injury may ground high-flying University of Kentucky cheerleader

University of Kentucky cheerleader Josh Marsh, whose high-flying flips have made him a fan favorite and an internet sensation, may be grounded for awhile.
Marsh, a senior on national champion UK Cheer’s Blue squad, told Kentucky Sports Radio that he may have torn his Achilles tendon while performing at the men’s basketball game against Florida on Saturday.
Marsh said got checked by team doctors at the game and they said he “more than likely” had injured his Achilles, KSR reported Sunday.
A video of one of Marsh’s tumbling runs at a UK football game last fall went viral after powerhouse television writer Shonda Rhimes posted it on her Twitter and Instagram account.
Marsh told the Herald-Leader in January that the goal of his acrobatics is to fire up the crowd.
“I do it just to make them go crazy,” he said. “The louder they get, the higher I get, the more flips I do.”
