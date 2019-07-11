SEC
The Florida Gators are without this defensive player for the upcoming season, reports say.
The Florida Gators football team won’t have a defensive player for the upcoming season.
Redshirt freshman David Reese, a former four-star recruit from Fort Pierce, has a torn Achilles, according to 247 Sports.
The outlet reported Reese “wasn’t expected to make a major contribution” in the fall. The 6-foot, 221-pounder appeared in two games as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor in 2018. That earned him a redshirt.
He shares the same name with senior linebacker David Reese II, who is from Michigan and has 122 tackles in 22 games over the past two seasons.
Gators Territory reported the younger Reese tore the Achilles during an offseason workout.
