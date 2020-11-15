SEC football roundup: Time to give Kyle Trask some Heisman love

SEC roundup from Saturday’s three games:

Florida 63, Arkansas 35: Florida quarterback Kyle Trask should be receiving more Heisman Trophy consideration. Come on now, Trask has thrown for at least four touchdowns in every game this season. He’s now up to 28 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions after completing 23 of 29 passes for 356 yards and six scores in the romp over the Razorbacks.

Trevon Grimes caught six passes for 109 yards as the Gators improved to 5-1 on the season. Ten different Gators caught passes, and Florida was without star tight end Kyle Pitts who suffered a concussion on a vicious hit in last week’s 44-28 win over Georgia.

Now 3-4, Arkansas was without head coach Sam Pittman, back home in Fayetteville after testing positive for COVID-19. Quarterback Feliepe Franks, the former Gator, did make his return to Gainesville. Franks was 15-of-19 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Mike Woods for an 82-yard score. Running back Treion Smith motored 83 yards for another score against Todd Grantham’s feast-or-famine defense.

Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42: Talk about a shootout. The highlight may have been Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin throwin his clipboard high into the air as Rebels’ receiver Elijah Moore was catching a 91-yard touchdown pass from Matt Corral. And isn’t South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp a former defensive coordinator?

Under Kiffin’s direction, Corral completed 28 of 32 passes for 513 yards and four touchdowns. Over his last two games, Corral has thrown for 10 touchdowns without an interception. The Rebels rolled up 708 total yards on 80 plays against the Gaemcocks. Moore caught 13 passes for 225 yards. Ole Miss has scored 40-or-more points in fur of its seven games.

South Carolina has now lost three straight. Kevin Harris rushed for 243 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and it still wasn’t enough. The Gamecocks are now 2-5 on the season and Muschamp is 28-30 overall and 17-22 in the SEC as the USC coach. He’s 6-13 over the past two seasons.

Lane Kiffin was so hyped he tossed his clipboard on this play



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/jZoT4bdty2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2020

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35: The Wildcats honored the legacy of offensive line coach John Schlarman, who passed away Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, by rushing for 308 yards in the win over the Commodores.

Chris Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 149 yards on 13 carries for the Cats. Usually a between-the-tackles runner, Rodriguez broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Terry Wilson rushed for 83 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown. Wilson also completed 13 of 15 passes for 110 yards and two scores for UK, now 3-4.

Vanderbilt dropped to 0-6, but the Commodores didn’t quit. Coach Derek Mason’s team outscored their hosts 21-14 in the second half. True freshman quarterback Ken Seals completed 21 of 32 passes for 225 yards and a pair of scores. Before leaving with an injury, sophomore Keyon Henry-Brooks rushed for 121 yards on 29 carries.

On Friday, the league announced that it reserves the right to alter schedules after Nov. 21 to try and complete a full 2020 season. That came after four games scheduled for Saturday were postponed. The missing included Auburn-Mississippi State, Georgia-Missouri, Alabama-LSU and Tennessee-Texas A&M.

