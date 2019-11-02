Auburn pulls out an unconvincing win, but what the Tigers do next is the bigger story

This was never a game that eleventh-ranked Auburn looked like it was going to lose, despite a sluggish start on offense that carried well into the second half and two of its top defenders being sidelined.

The Rebels could not take advantage of the numerous opportunities presented to them. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson missed two first-quarter field goals (and a fourth-quarter kick that would’ve sealed the win) and Nix should have registered an interception on the goal line, had the defender not dropped the ball. The Tigers were booed into the locker room and did not put the game to rest until much later than they should have.

The Tigers’ 20-14 win was never in doubt until the Rebels scored late to make it a one-score game, even after that sluggish first half in which the home team really should have put the game away. Auburn outgained Ole Miss 507-266.

This was a win, albeit an ugly one, that Auburn needed. Because what the Tigers do, or rather face, next is far more important than anything they did Saturday night.

Auburn, like it has all season, took care of business against an outmatched team, though the performance was a bit less convincing than the team’s previous easy home wins. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 340 yards and ran for a touchdown. Speedy running back D.J. Williams continued to show promise as a freshman. The Tigers defense once again did its best to shut down an opposing offense with little help from its own offense.

The Tigers haven’t produced results against the better teams on its schedule. They lost unconvincingly to No. 6 Florida in The Swamp, a game in which Nix threw three interceptions. They lost to LSU in Baton Rouge despite holding the Tigers to their lowest point total of the season (by almost a full two touchdowns). They nearly blew a two-score lead to an Ole Miss team that lost to Memphis and Cal.

These performances have to be sharper over the Tigers’ home stretch. Auburn’s final three games — dates with Georgia and Alabama, and a noon kickoff against Samford — come against two of the top teams in the nation. Teams that will handle the Tigers if they keep failing to produce on offense.

The Tigers have a defense genuinely good enough to win those two brutal matchups, as it kept Auburn’s average offense within striking distance in the team’s two road losses to Florida and LSU. But the offense hasn’t produced when it mattered. It did just enough to beat an average Ole Miss team at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a place the Tigers hadn’t played in a close game all season.

All this said, the Tigers did still beat an SEC opponent despite not performing anywhere near its best. Had the Rebels not added a fourth-quarter touchdown, the final score likely would’ve been more indicative of how one-sided this game was for the majority of the night.

It was not a pretty game, but that was bound to happen. Take a team, coming off a tough road loss that ultimately slammed the door on its season goals, and that’s how sluggish performances like Auburn’s Saturday night happen.

What matters more is how the Tigers respond to Saturday night, and how much sharper they look in two of its toughest games of the year.