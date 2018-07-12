In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn runs off the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Auburn, Alabama.
In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn runs off the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Auburn, Alabama. Brynn Anderson AP
In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn runs off the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Auburn, Alabama. Brynn Anderson AP
War Eagle Extra

War Eagle Extra

Live coverage of Auburn football and other sports

War Eagle Extra

Auburn to return to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2020 to play this ACC team

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 12, 2018 02:01 PM

On Sept. 1, Auburn will return to Atlanta to face Washington in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. As it turns out, the Tigers have another Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game already lined up.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s JuliaKate E. Culpepper reported the Tigers will face North Carolina in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2020. The showdown between the Tigers and Tar Heels on September 12, 2020, will be the third of three Chick-fil-A games, with West Virginia and Florida State facing off Sept. 5 and Georgia and Virginia playing Sept. 7.

All three games will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We thought it was something unique to do in Week 2, and [Auburn and North Carolina] thought it made a lot of sense and they wanted to come play in Atlanta,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan told the AJC. “It’s a good recruiting base for both schools, a lot of alumni here and donors, and so to have three games in a week we thought was something unique to celebrate the capital of college football.”

Auburn’s game against North Carolina will be the fourth time the Tigers have participated in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. In addition to this year’s game against Washington, the Tigers lost to Clemson 26-19 in 2012 then beat Louisville 31-24 in 2015. North Carolina, meanwhile, is 0-2 in these games, losing to LSU 34-24 in 2010 and to Georgia 33-24 in 2016.

The meeting in 2020 will be the first time Auburn and North Carolina have played since the 2001 Peach Bowl.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has established itself as a premier season opener in college football and we look forward to being a part of it again in 2020 against a very good North Carolina program,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “It’s always great to play in Atlanta in front of a big crowd of Auburn fans.”

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  

War Eagle Extra

@wareagleextra

Jordan D. Hill has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for the Ledger-Enquirer since January 2017. Prior to coming to Columbus, Hill was a freelancer for The Macon Telegraph and an intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Jasper, Georgia, Hill is a graduate of Pickens High School and the University of Georgia.