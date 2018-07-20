Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes over the in the second half against Georgia with a 13-0 deficit. The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship title on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.
The vote is in from SEC Media Days. See who the favorites are to play for the title.

By Jordan D. Hill

July 20, 2018 11:20 AM

If the media members at SEC Media Days are right, there will be a familiar matchup in the SEC Championship Game come December.

Alabama and Georgia were voted as the favorites to play for the conference title, with Alabama chosen to win the conference crown for the fifth time under coach Nick Saban. The potential game would be a rematch of the 2018 College Football Playoff title game, which Alabama won 26-23 in overtime. The votes for the Southeastern Conference standings were as follows:

West Division

Alabama (263 first-place votes) — 1,971 points

Auburn (19) — 1,664

Mississippi State (2) — 1,239

Texas A&M — 1,091

LSU — 1025

Ole Miss — 578

Arkansas — 412

East Division

Georgia (271) — 1,977

South Carolina (8) — 1,535

Florida (4) — 1,441

Missouri — 1,057

Kentucky (1) — 874

Tennessee (1) — 704

Vanderbilt — 392

Overall Conference Champion

Alabama - 193

Georgia - 69

Auburn - 14

South Carolina - 4

Florida - 2

Mississippi State - 1

Missouri - 1

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

