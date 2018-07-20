The vote is in from SEC Media Days. See who the favorites are to play for the title.

If the media members at SEC Media Days are right, there will be a familiar matchup in the SEC Championship Game come December.
Alabama and Georgia were voted as the favorites to play for the conference title, with Alabama chosen to win the conference crown for the fifth time under coach Nick Saban. The potential game would be a rematch of the 2018 College Football Playoff title game, which Alabama won 26-23 in overtime. The votes for the Southeastern Conference standings were as follows:
West Division
Alabama (263 first-place votes) — 1,971 points
Auburn (19) — 1,664
Mississippi State (2) — 1,239
Texas A&M — 1,091
LSU — 1025
Ole Miss — 578
Arkansas — 412
East Division
Georgia (271) — 1,977
South Carolina (8) — 1,535
Florida (4) — 1,441
Missouri — 1,057
Kentucky (1) — 874
Tennessee (1) — 704
Vanderbilt — 392
Overall Conference Champion
Alabama - 193
Georgia - 69
Auburn - 14
South Carolina - 4
Florida - 2
Mississippi State - 1
Missouri - 1
