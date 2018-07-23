The Columbus Lions arena football team adds this former Auburn Tigers football star

Former Auburn Tigers running back Kamryn Pettway signed with the Columbus Lions arena football team on Sunday. The former All-SEC running back joins the Lions after a brief stint in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pettway rushed for 1,529 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns over his three seasons at Auburn. His most productive season came in 2016, when the then-sophomore earned First Team All-SEC honors by rushing for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns.

Breaking News: Lions sign former All-SEC RB Kamryn Pettway. Story below.https://t.co/p7hJFo4ZPL pic.twitter.com/eleiQLH3vA — Columbus Lions (@columbuslions) July 23, 2018

Pettway was suspended for Auburn’s 2017 season opener against Georgia Southern then missed six more regular season games due to injury. The Montgomery, Alabama, native missed the Tigers’ did not play in Auburn’s Peach Bowl loss to UCF due to “family issues”, per AL.com’s James Crepea.

Pettway was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent but was waived on May 7.

Pettway joins a Columbus team that is 8-5 this season. The Lions are averaging 31.4 rushing yards per game, good for second-best in the six-team National Arena League.

Columbus Lions head coach and director of football operations Jason Gibson did not respond to a request for comment.