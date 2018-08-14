This Auburn alum fought an Alabama alum at training camp. Now he’s a free agent.

Former Carver High School star Gabe Wright was fighting for a spot with the Miami Dolphins this fall. After a fight of a different kind on Monday, the 26-year-old defensive tackle is looking for a new team.

The Dolphins released Wright after the Auburn Tigers alum had a dust-up with running back Kenyan Drake, who played collegiately at Alabama. Per phinmanaics.com’s Luis D. Sung, Wright “came in and punched Drake in the face.”

Wow man...fists were flying. Gabe Wright came and punched Kenyan Drake in the face. Gase is not going to like this. pic.twitter.com/DXl60gH2im — Luis D. Sung (@LuisDSung) August 13, 2018

Wright was entering his second year with the Dolphins after spending the majority of the 2017 season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in one game last fall, making one tackle in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

A former fourth round pick by the Detroit Lions, Wright has played for four NFL teams going into his fourth year. After leaving Detroit, he spent the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad in 2017.