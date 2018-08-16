Archer High School defensive end Colby Wooden has committed to Auburn
The Auburn Tigers pick up their seventh commit from Georgia in this defensive end

By Jordan D. Hill

August 16, 2018

Three-star strongside defensive end Colby Wooden (Lawrenceville, Ga.) committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-4, 230-pound Wooden chose Auburn over offers from 26 other schools such as Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

Wooden is ranked as the 52nd overall player in Georgia and the 31st strongside defensive end in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Wooden gives Auburn its 14th commit in the Class of 2019 and seventh from the state of Georgia. Wooden is the Tigers’ third defensive end commit, joining and four-star Jaren Handy and three-star Jamond Gordon.

