Head coach Gus Malzahn names Auburn Tigers starting quarterback for 2019 season

Gus Malzahn recaps Auburn's first fall scrimmage Gus Malzahn discusses turnovers after Auburn's first fall scrimmage on August 8, 2019 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It wasn’t done with a rose and a fancy television program, but Gus Malzahn has named Auburn’s starter at quarterback.

Bo Nix will lead the Tigers’ offense when it takes the field August 31 in Arlington, Texas, against the Oregon Ducks. Nix won the job over redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and, according to numerous reports, took the majority of first-team reps in different drills leading up to Auburn’s second scrimmage.

Auburn announced the news in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“(We’re looking for) a guy who can take care of the football,” Auburn quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said last week. “A guy who can run the offense, and can make things right. … That guy who doesn’t turn the ball over, who can make the routine play, and then understands how to not make a bad play.”

Nix is a former five-star according to Rivals and a former Mr. Football in the state of Alabama. He set Alabama state records with more than 12,000 career yards of total offense and 161 touchdowns. He led Pinson Valley High to consecutive AHSAA Class 6A titles, coached by his father, Patrick Nix.

Nix will be the first true freshman quarterback to start for Auburn in a season opener when the Tigers take on the Ducks in the Advocare Classic.

