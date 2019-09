War Eagle Extra ‘We can’t turn the ball over’: Gus Malzahn reacts to Auburn’s turnover problems in Tulane win September 08, 2019 09:19 AM

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was not pleased with the Tigers' turnover struggles in their 24-6 win over Tulane. Boobee Whitlow fumbled three times and the Tigers lost two turnovers.