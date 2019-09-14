LIVE: No. 8 Auburn Tigers take on Kent State Golden Flashes for homecoming game

‘I’ve always wanted to play quarterback at Auburn’: Bo Nix named Tigers’ starting QB Auburn Tigers freshman Bo Nix was named the starter at quarterback. He'll make his first start against the Oregon Ducks on August 31. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Auburn Tigers freshman Bo Nix was named the starter at quarterback. He'll make his first start against the Oregon Ducks on August 31.

The Auburn Tigers are set to face the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. EST for the Tigers’ homecoming game.

The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Oregon and Tulane.

True freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his second start inside Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night.

