War Eagle Extra
LIVE: No. 8 Auburn Tigers take on Kent State Golden Flashes for homecoming game
‘I’ve always wanted to play quarterback at Auburn’: Bo Nix named Tigers’ starting QB
The Auburn Tigers are set to face the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. EST for the Tigers’ homecoming game.
The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Oregon and Tulane.
True freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his second start inside Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night.
Follow along here for live updates. Reporter Joshua Mixon (@JoshDMixon) will provide analysis and live score news throughout the game.
Be sure to check ledger-enquirer.com after the game for stories from Auburn’s homecoming game.
Comments