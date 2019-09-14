War Eagle Extra

War Eagle Extra

LIVE: No. 8 Auburn Tigers take on Kent State Golden Flashes for homecoming game

‘I’ve always wanted to play quarterback at Auburn’: Bo Nix named Tigers’ starting QB

Auburn Tigers freshman Bo Nix was named the starter at quarterback. He'll make his first start against the Oregon Ducks on August 31. By
Up Next
Auburn Tigers freshman Bo Nix was named the starter at quarterback. He'll make his first start against the Oregon Ducks on August 31. By

The Auburn Tigers are set to face the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. EST for the Tigers’ homecoming game.

The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Oregon and Tulane.

True freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his second start inside Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night.

Follow along here for live updates. Reporter Joshua Mixon (@JoshDMixon) will provide analysis and live score news throughout the game.

Be sure to check ledger-enquirer.com after the game for stories from Auburn’s homecoming game.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon is a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer. He covers sports (Auburn and preps) and local news, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Macon Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  