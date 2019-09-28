LIVE: No. 7 Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs for SEC home opener

‘We’ve got a lot of room to improve,’ says Auburn’s Derrick Brown ahead of Mississippi State Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown said the Tigers still have "a lot of room to improve" following their win over Texas A&M. The Tigers host Mississippi State Saturday night (7 p.m. EST, ESPN). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown said the Tigers still have "a lot of room to improve" following their win over Texas A&M. The Tigers host Mississippi State Saturday night (7 p.m. EST, ESPN).

The seventh-ranked Auburn Tigers are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. EST for the Tigers’ SEC home opener game.

The Tigers are 4-0 after beating Oregon, Tulane, Kent State and Texas A&M.

The Tigers were impressive in their previous win, on the road against Texas A&M. Auburn won that game 28-20.

Follow along here for live updates. Reporter Joshua Mixon (@JoshDMixon) will provide analysis and live score news throughout the game.

Be sure to check ledger-enquirer.com after the game for stories from Auburn's homecoming game.