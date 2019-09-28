War Eagle Extra
LIVE: No. 7 Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs for SEC home opener
‘We’ve got a lot of room to improve,’ says Auburn’s Derrick Brown ahead of Mississippi State
The seventh-ranked Auburn Tigers are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. EST for the Tigers’ SEC home opener game.
The Tigers are 4-0 after beating Oregon, Tulane, Kent State and Texas A&M.
The Tigers were impressive in their previous win, on the road against Texas A&M. Auburn won that game 28-20.
