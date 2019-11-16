LIVE: No. 5 Georgia faces No. 13 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 after coasting to easy wins for the first half of the season, but eventually stumbling against South Carolina. The loss marked the Bulldogs’ first loss at home since 2016.

Last weekend, the Bulldogs shutout the Missouri Tigers 27-0.

Auburn was on a bye week last week. The Tigers beat Ole Miss 20-14 the week before.

The game will be televised on CBS.

Follow along here for live updates from Telegraph correspondents Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) and Jed May (@JedMay_) and Ledger-Enquirer reporter Josh Mixon (@JoshDMixon).