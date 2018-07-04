Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm warms up prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff national title game on January 8, 2018
University of Georgia

Georgia quarterback Fromm breaks his hand in Independence Day wake-boarding accident

By Brandon Sudge

Special to The Telegraph

July 04, 2018 06:33 PM

ATHENS, GA

Independence Day hasn't been kind to Georgia players when it comes to health. Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm is the latest victim.

Fromm broke his left, non-throwing, hand in a wake-boarding accident Wednesday on Lake Burton, according to UGASports.com. He is not expected to miss significant practice time.

He will wear a splint and could resume throwing in a 7-on-7 format as soon as Thursday, according to the report.

Former Georgia running back Sony Michel wasn't as lucky in 2016, when he suffered a broken arm during a July 4 ATV incident and missed time.

For the third consecutive year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will face questions about the quarterback position. Fromm is expected to compete with freshman quarterback Justin Fields — a five-star prospect out of Harrison — for the starting role.

The injury ups the intrigue, but isn’t expected to be a serious setback.

Fromm played in each of Georgia’s 15 games last season, starting all except the season opener against Appalachian State. He threw for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Georgia opens its 2018 season against Austin Peay on Sept. 1.

