Georgia quarterback Fromm breaks his hand in Independence Day wake-boarding accident

Independence Day hasn't been kind to Georgia players when it comes to health. Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm is the latest victim.

Fromm broke his left, non-throwing, hand in a wake-boarding accident Wednesday on Lake Burton, according to UGASports.com. He is not expected to miss significant practice time.

He will wear a splint and could resume throwing in a 7-on-7 format as soon as Thursday, according to the report.

Former Georgia running back Sony Michel wasn't as lucky in 2016, when he suffered a broken arm during a July 4 ATV incident and missed time.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

For the third consecutive year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will face questions about the quarterback position. Fromm is expected to compete with freshman quarterback Justin Fields — a five-star prospect out of Harrison — for the starting role.

The injury ups the intrigue, but isn’t expected to be a serious setback.

Fromm played in each of Georgia’s 15 games last season, starting all except the season opener against Appalachian State. He threw for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Georgia opens its 2018 season against Austin Peay on Sept. 1.